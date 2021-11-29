On November 23, the Ukrainian charitable educational project STEM is FEM presented art and educational exhibition SHE is SCIENCE in the Kingdom of the Netherlands. The exposition tells about twelve outstanding female scientists from Ukraine. It was presented with the support of the Embassy of Ukraine in the Netherlands in The Hague Humanity Hub City Centre.

“The topic of gender equality, in science, in particular, is equally interesting for both Ukraine and the Netherlands. We have scientists to be proud of, and we are proud to present them to the world community,” said Natalia Kolomiets, Chargé d’Affaires of Ukraine in the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The exhibition consists of two components. Well-known Ukrainian illustrators created stylized portraits of female scientists. The captions to them are essays written by Ukrainian schoolgirls and female students who won the all-Ukrainian competition. In the essays, the authors described the life and scientific path of the heroines and reflected on gender equality in science.

“I believe that the heroines of the exhibition will become an example and a role model for girls who plan to attempt a career in science. And that our project will become an example for educational organizations in other countries to follow. The Netherlands also has many prominent specialists among female scientists, such as Hendrika van Leuven, a researcher in magnetism, or Eveline Crone, a recognized specialist in brain development,” said Sergey Tokarev, the initiator of SHE is SCIENCE and the founder of the technology company Roosh.

The project SHE is SCIENCE is implemented by the charity educational initiative STEM is FEM with the support of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Ukraine and the United Nations Women in Ukraine as part of the UN’s global campaign “Generation Equality.”