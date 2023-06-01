SEA LIFE Scheveningen will celebrate its 30th anniversary from Saturday 3 June. The largest public aquarium in the Netherlands invites visitors to celebrate this milestone together.

Pascal van Wersch (General Manager): “We are proud to celebrate our 30th anniversary and it is great to look back on the incredible journey we have taken since our opening in 1993. What started as an ambitious project has grown into an internationally recognised centre for underwater education and conservation. Over the past three decades, we have constantly innovated and invested to offer our visitors a unique and meaningful experience. We started with single exhibitions and have expanded our aquarium to include a wide range of marine animals from around the world.”

Sea Scan App

1 June marks the launch of the Sea Scan App. With this app, visitors can scan the fascinating marine animals with their phones and receive valuable information about their characteristics and habitat. “This will enrich the interaction between our visitors and the animals and give them a deeper understanding of biodiversity and the importance of nature conservation,” said Pascal van Wersch.

VIP Tour during June

During the month of June, visitors can take part in an exclusive VIP tour with an underwater expert, and also assist in feeding the rays.

Extra activities

Festive activities will take place for the rest of the month. These will be announced via the website and Instagram in the run-up to June. Furthermore, SEA LIFE Scheveningen invites everyone to make a positive impact on the future of our oceans together, through the conservation programmes SEA LIFE Scheveningen is committed to. People can contribute to this by throwing rubbish in the bins so that it does not end up in the oceans.

Protecting the underwater world

SEA LIFE Scheveningen’s conservation programmes focus on ocean conservation and protecting marine animals. SEA LIFE Scheveningen has implemented a series of initiatives to raise awareness about the fragility of marine ecosystems. Through educational exhibitions, interactive workshops and collaboration with local and international partners, SEA LIFE Scheveningen strives to inspire and engage visitors in the conservation of our oceans. These programmes emphasise the importance of sustainability, reducing plastic pollution and protecting endangered species.

Pascal continued: “The 30th anniversary of SEA LIFE Scheveningen marks not only a milestone, but also a new chapter in our commitment to nature conservation and education. We are looking forward to what the future will bring us and are determined to continue striving together with our partners, visitors and community to create a sustainable and healthy underwater world for generations to come.”

About SEA LIFE Scheveningen

SEA LIFE Scheveningen is an attraction on the Dutch coast, located in the heart of Scheveningen. With a wide range of marine animals and educational exhibitions, SEA LIFE Scheveningen offers a unique opportunity to explore and discover the fascinating underwater world. The aquarium’s mission is to create awareness of marine ecosystems and promote marine animal conservation.For more information visit: https://www.visitsealife.com/scheveningen/