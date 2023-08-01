Hi Barbie! This catchphrase from the most hyped movie of the month – or probably the year – can be interpreted in so many different ways. What does Barbie mean to you? Renée went along to Pathé Ypenburg today on behalf of TheHagueOnLine.

If, like me, you grew up with Barbie, this iconic brand name will spark a mixture of memories. I still have a few of my own Barbies from the 1980’s, which my daughters also played with when they were younger.

It was initially my daughter who was most excited about the film release and encouraged her sister and I to get into the mood by wearing pink. I have to admit, I mostly went along for her…but ended up walking out a huge fan of the film.

Why? Possibly as I went in with limited expectations, so I don’t want this review to ruin that for others by setting too many. Let me say though, that it’s been quite some time since a movie has made me laugh out loud so often, and had me in genuine tears at times too.

With witty, insightful and funny lines throughout, the makers of this movie have seriously done their research. They have understood and cleverly reflect back our often hidden emotions with extreme precision. The experience captures the glitz, glamour and kitch most of us associate with Barbie, but also confronts societal issues in a smart, entertaining and even educational way.

In the past, I’ve sat through many “kid’s movies” that bored or annoyed me, but this truly hits home with the several generations that the Barbie brand now spans. My daughters and I all enjoyed it for our own reasons. I saw a range of ages, genders and other diversities reflected on the screen and in the audience. I’ve taught marketing at university level before and one of the key lessons used to be that a brand should have specific target markets as it “can’t mean something to everyone”. Well, Barbie breaks that. Man, woman, young, old, love her, hate her…or anything in between, this film is worth watching.

Take from it what you will – go along just to be entertained, to pinpoint what could be improved (personally, I would have preferred the ending that I was expecting!), or simply go along to understand what everyone else is talking about and add your own opinions!

Article & Photos: Renée Tentori

A huge thanks to Pathé for providing two tickets to see the film. My daughters and I had a fabulous outing and made memories!