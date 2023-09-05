Dutchbuzz – a radio programme devoted to the international community in The Hague – is back on local broadcaster DenHaagFM at 21.00 tonight (5 September)!

After their summer break, the team of local contributors can’t wait to get back to the studio to tell you all about what’s happening in the city of The Hague.

Tonight we talk about:

How to find the greatest volunteer work in The Hague

How to make the most of Heritage day on 9/10 September

Local efforts to make The Hague more sustainable

The Conscious The Hague Festival next weekend and

All about a new foundation that helps the city’s musicians

Tune in every Tuesday evening at 21.00 to hear the latest news on what’s happening in The Hague!

You can find the radio programme on 92.0 FM or use this link:

Den Haag FM