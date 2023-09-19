The Dutch summer is slowly coming to an end and the sun-drenched days are giving way to greyer weather. A perfect opportunity to enjoy the very latest film offerings at Pathé.

This month offers a hefty dose of suspense, with horror film The Nun II promising to keep you on the edge of your seat.

For thrill-seekers, A Haunting In Venice, The Creator and Retribution all offer plenty of excitement.

Action lovers also have plenty to look forward to. The scifi action thriller Retribution and the lively Bollywood film Jawan are both films that are sure to raise your heart rate.

For those who prefer something quieter and a touch of romance, there is the fifth and also final part of the After series: After Everything.

The Nun II

Sister Irene has survived a confrontation with the demon Valak and leads an anonymous life in an Italian convent. But Valak has also escaped and taken possession of Irene’s close friend Maurice. Now she has no choice but to intervene. This time she gets help from a nun in training. The Nun II can be seen in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, ScreenX, 4DX, Dolby Atmos

Jawan (Bollywood)

Jawan follows a man determined to right the wrongs in society and get revenge for his past. Raj Vardhan Thakur seeks vengeance and to fulfill a long-standing promise. He takes on a criminal who knows no fear and has caused suffering to many. Jawan can be seen in IMAX.

After Everything

The fifth and final part of the After series revolves around the emotional denouement of the timeless romance between Hardin and Tessa. They have already experienced everything as a couple, so the only question that remains is: what happens After Everything?

A Haunting in Venice

Hercule Poirot is retired and living in self-imposed exile in Venice, but when he attends a scéance and one of the guests is murdered, the detective finds himself in a sinister world of shadows and secrets. A Haunting in Venice, with a star-studded cast including Michelle Yeoh, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey and Kelly Reilly, can be seen in IMAX.

Retribution

American businessman Matt Turner (Liam Neeson) lives with his wife and children in Berlin. When Matt takes his children to school one day, he receives a call from an unknown number and gets a mysterious voice on the line. If he does not do as he is told, the bomb hidden under the seat in his car will go off…. In a race against time, Matt tries to solve the mystery and save his family.

The Creator

Joshua (Washington) is an ex-special forces agent. He is mourning the disappearance of his wife (Chan). He is recruited to track down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI. The scifi action thriller is set in a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence (AI) and can be seen in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, ScreenX, 4DX, Dolby Atmos

Book your tickets

Book your tickets via www.pathe.nl or in the Pathé app.

Pathé now also offers the very comfortable relax seats in Ypenburg and Scheveningen.

About Pathé

Pathé is the first and largest cinema brand in the Netherlands, founded in Paris in 1896 by true pioneers of film: the Pathé brothers. Their aim was to share the wonderful world of film with as many people as possible. Throughout the Netherlands, Pathé has 30 locations, 253 screens and 1,900 employees. Through its wide range of films, livestreams of opera, sports and gaming, among others, the latest techniques such as IMAX, 4DX, Dolby Cinema and ScreenX, and business events, Pathé creates special and unforgettable cinema stories for all.