October is a month full of entertainment at Pathé with a great range of top films and events for the upcoming autumn days.

The huge American hype comes to the Netherlands with the concert recording of TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR, which can be seen on the big screen at Pathé for four weeks from Friday 13 October.

There will also be a host of new films that are not to be missed. October is also Halloween month, so fans of the horror genre will be in for a treat with the terrifying film The Exorcist: Believer.

In need of a real action film? Expend4bles is back and a new generation joins in for a mission that is once again tight with adrenaline!

The long-awaited Killers of the Flower Moon, a gripping crime saga with Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone, directed by Martin Scorsese, will also be released this month.

TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR

The concert recording of TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR will be on the big screen at Pathé for four weeks from Friday 13 October and can be experienced exclusively at Pathé on the biggest IMAX screen and with the best sound.

Expend4bles

The elite mercenary team of Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture and Sylvester Stallone is joined by Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, Megan Fox, Andy García, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio and Levy Tran, giving ‘fresh blood’ a whole new dimension. The team must take action on a conspiracy that will lead to a nuclear conflict making World War III inevitable.

The Exorcist: Believer

After his wife’s death in a Haitian earthquake, Victor Fielding (Leslie Odom, Jr.) finds himself alone in raising their daughter Angela (Lidya Jewett). When Angela and her friend Katherine go missing in the forest and return after three days, a terrifying confrontation with evil begins. Available in various formats, including IMAX, Dolby Cinema, Atmos and 4DX.

Killers of the Flower Moon

Killers of the Flower Moon is a riveting crime saga in which true love crosses the path of low-life betrayal. Based on a true story told through the unlikely romance between Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone). Directed by Oscar winner Martin Scorsese (Taxi Driver, The Wolf of Wall Street, among others). Also to be seen in IMAX and Dolby Cinema.

Book your tickets

Book your tickets via www.pathe.nl or in the Pathé app.

Pathé now also offers the very comfortable relax seats in Ypenburg and Scheveningen.

About Pathé

Pathé is the first and largest cinema brand in the Netherlands, founded in Paris in 1896 by true pioneers of film: the Pathé brothers. Their aim was to share the wonderful world of film with as many people as possible. Throughout the Netherlands, Pathé has 30 locations, 253 screens and 1,900 employees. Through its wide range of films, livestreams of opera, sports and gaming, among others, the latest techniques such as IMAX, 4DX, Dolby Cinema and ScreenX, and business events, Pathé creates special and unforgettable cinema stories for all.