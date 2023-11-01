The days are getting darker and the winter months are approaching; a perfect time for a cinema outing.

This month, Pathé shows a wide selection of top new films: from Captain and Ms Marvel saving the universe together in The Marvels to Napoleon, Ridley Scott’s long-awaited new film starring Joaquin Phoenix.

Families can dream away together in Wish, a brand new animated film from Disney full of colourful characters and music. There are also adventures again in The Hunger Games saga: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Fans of quality films are bound to enjoy the fantastic female cast in The Miracle Club, featuring Oscar winners Maggie Smith (Downton Abbey) and Kathy Bates (Misery).

The Marvels (8 November)

Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel) takes revenge on Supreme Intelligence and regains her identity from the Kree Dominion. Due to unexpected events, Carol bears the burden of an unstable universe. Her tasks lead her to a mysterious wormhole connected to a Kree revolutionary. Here, her powers become intertwined with those of Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel) and her niece, Captain Monica Rambeau, currently a S.A.B.E.R. astronaut. This trio must work together to save the universe as ‘The Marvels’.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (16 November)

On the morning of the tenth annual Hunger Games, eighteen-year-old Coriolanus Snow (Blyth) stands ready for his only chance at fame and success. His family, once powerful, is in hard times and their fate depends on his mentorship during the Games. Fate, however, does not seem to favour Coriolanus when he is assigned as a mentor for the tribute Lucy Gray Baird (Zegler) from poor District 12. Their fates are linked and Coriolanus must choose what he thinks is more important: continuing to follow the rules or doing what is necessary to survive. To be seen in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, 4DX and Dolby Atmos, among others.

Wish (22 November)

In Wish, Disney’s new animated musical, Asha discovers that wishes come true when her call to heaven is answered by a cosmic force called Star. Together, they battle enemies to save their community, and prove that miracles happen when courage and star power come together.

Napoleon (23 November)

Napoleon is a spectacular film about the turbulent rise and fall of the famous French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, played by Oscar® winner Joaquin Phoenix.

Director Ridley Scott depicts Napoleon’s rise to power, his passionate relationship with Josephine and his brilliant military strategies in this action film. To be viewed in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, 4DX and Dolby Atmos, among others.

The Miracle Club (November 9)

Dublin, 1968: For every housewife, it is a dream to escape the daily routine and head out into the wide world. For lucky ladies Lily, Eileen and Dolly, this dream comes closer when they win a pilgrimage to Lourdes. It seems a chance to express themselves, enjoy their independence and celebrate life.In the process, they learn the true value of their friendship.

