There is only one real Dutch winter city: The Hague! Where the last months of the year are celebrated exuberantly with fantastic activities throughout the city, you dive into the New Year at Scheveningen and where you are always warmly and royally welcomed despite the winter temperatures.

This week, a press event kicked off the Royal Winter Season in The Hague, officially opened by Saskia Bruines, Alderman for Finance, Culture, Economic Development and the Scheveningen district.

An extensive programme from November 2023 to February 2024 includes the Cool Event Scheveningen (ice skating rink in front of the Kurhus), the Scheveningen Light Walk, Lights in the Port, the Unox New Year’s Dive, The Royal Christmas Fair and much more.

One highlight is free horse and carriage hop on/hop off rides in Scheveningen on Thursday 29 and Friday 30 December and Friday 5 and Saturday 6 January…still a lot of fun, even if it’s raining!

