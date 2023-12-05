December is all about friends, family and enjoying films together. Immerse yourself in the wide selection of the latest top films at Pathé during the cold December days.

Enjoy the family film Wonka; a story about the life of eccentric Willy Wonka set before the opening of the chocolate factory, starring Timothée Chalamet.

For those who prefer some thrills in the cinema, action film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is highly recommended, as well as the captivating arthouse film Fallen Leaves.

December at Pathé is also all about music lovers and the very youngest film fans, with several special music specials and entertaining titles for the whole family.

The month kicks off with Beyoncé’s world tour during RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ before getting into the Christmas spirit with André Rieu’s White Christmas.

If you prefer to watch a fine film on the couch, Pathé Thuis has a wide selection of new releases this month, including Oppenheimer.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé (1 December)

RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ takes you on the journey of the world tour: from the very beginning in Stockholm to the spectacular ending in Kansas City. The music film dwells on Beyoncé’s passion, dedication, creative spirit and her involvement in every aspect of the show. The show can be viewed in Dolby Atmos.

Andre Rieu’s White Christmas (9 December)

This year, the festivities start early with the André Rieu’s White Christmas cinema special. From the very first moment, you will be immersed in André’s enchanting winter wonderland with a beautifully decorated Christmas palace, ice slopes, romantic lights, and more. Enjoy timeless carols, dance in the aisles, and get exclusive behind-the-scenes access.

Wonka (9 December)

This is how Willy Wonka was born! This film, based on the unique character from Roald Dahl’s iconic children’s book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, reveals how the world’s greatest inventor, magician and chocolatier became the beloved Willy Wonka. Starring Timothée Chalamet, this film follows a young Willy Wonka who is determined to make the world tastier one step at a time. Wonka can be viewed in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, Dolby Atmos, 4DX, ScreenX.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (21 December )

When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis and the world from irreversible destruction. Viewable in IMAX 3D, Dolby Cinema 3D, Dolby Atmos 3D, 4DX, ScreenX

Oppenheimer (available for rent via Pathé This from 6 December)

Scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer leads the highly secretive Manhattan Project, for which he and a group of scientists are developing the atomic bomb.

