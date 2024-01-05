2024 is here; time for new memories and film moments together with family and friends at Pathé.

January starts with a varied selection of top films. Are you in the mood for a romcom with sharp humour, love and heartbreak: Anyone But You is the right film for you, where Bea and Ben’s seemingly perfect relationship is put to the test.

A must-see for action lovers? The Beekeeper, starring Jason Statham as the retired state cop, determined to see justice prevail.

The new year also features the modern classic with a twist Mean Girls, and drama film Ferrari takes you into a world of racing and romance, with Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz and Shailene Woodley.

Also, don’t miss the powerful new version of The Color Purple, a gripping story set in the southern US at the beginning of the 20th century.

For arthouse lovers, Pathé is serving up two top titles with Golden Globe nominations this month: Priscilla, a drama film and biography looking at Elvis and Priscilla’s chaotic relationship, and The Holdovers, a moving film starring Paul Giamatti, directed by Oscar winner Alexander Payne (Sideways).

If you prefer to watch a fine film on the couch, Pathé Thuis has another great collection of new releases this month, including the thriller The Exorcist and the children’s film for the whole family: Trolls 3 in Harmony.

QUEEN ROCK MONTREAL shown exclusively in IMAX at Pathé (18-21 January)

The 1981 performance QUEEN ROCK MONTREAL will be screened exclusively on IMAX’s largest screen at Pathé over the weekend of Thursday 18 to Sunday 21 January. This is the first time this performance has been digitally remastered in the picture and sound quality of The IMAX Experience®: enjoy the best picture and sound.

Pride Night: All of us Strangers (10 January)

Adam (Andrew Scott) leads a lonely life in an almost empty flat in London. His routine is disrupted when he accidentally meets his mysterious neighbour Harry (Paul Mescal). As their relationship unfolds, Adam finds himself increasingly drawn to his hometown and the childhood home where his parents once lived. When he returns, nothing seems to have changed in all these years in the house where his parents died 30 years ago.

Anyone but You (4 January)

In the comedy Anyone But You, Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) seem like the perfect couple, but after a great first date, something happens that causes their fiery attraction to cool to freezing point – until they are unexpectedly thrown together at a wedding in Australia.

Next Goal Wins (4 January)

Next Goal Wins is a heartfelt underdog comedy, from director Taika Waititi. The film follows the American Samoa football team, infamous for their terrible FIFA defeat of 31-0 in 2001. As World Cup qualifiers approach, the team hires the hapless, lonely coach Thomas Rongen (Michael Fassbender), hoping he will turn the worst football team in the world on its head.

Priscilla (4 January)

Priscilla shows the invisible side of one of pop history’s greatest American myths: the long relationship and turbulent marriage of Elvis and Priscilla. When teenager Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the international rock and roll superstar unexpectedly transforms into someone else in intimate moments: a compelling love, a support in lonely days, a vulnerable, best friend.

The Holdovers (11 January)

In The Holdovers, a cranky teacher (Paul Giamatti) at a prestigious US school must stay behind on campus during the Christmas holidays to oversee the handful of students who have nowhere else to go. Against all odds, he forms a bond with one of the students.