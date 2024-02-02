It’s February already! Here’s an update on the latest top films at Pathé. The highly anticipated sequel Dune: Part Two is here – a new epic adventure with a star-studded cast including Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya. Immerse yourself in the spy thriller Argylle where Bryce Dallas Howard and Sam Rockwell blur the line between fiction and reality. Not had enough yet? Then enjoy the action film Madame Web starring Dakota Johnson. For the first time on the big screen, Bob Marley’s powerful story demonstrates overcoming adversity and the journey behind his music.

Explore the arthouse genre this month with new titles such as Poor Things with Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe, or watch the true story of the rise and fall of the famous wrestling family Von Erich in The Iron Claw with Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson.

Valentine’s Day: The Notebook returns to Pathé! (14 + 18 February)

The Notebook, often called the most romantic film of all time, returns to the big screen this Valentine’s Day due to its 20th anniversary. On Wednesday 14 February and Sunday 18 February, couples in love and other fans can enjoy the romantic drama at Pathé cinemas in all cities where Pathé is located. The film starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams is the perfect Valentine’s Day title to swoon away with.

Dune: Part Two (29 January)

In Dune: Part Two, Paul Atreides continues his legendary journey with Chani and the Freemen, determined to take revenge on those who brought down his family. Paul faces a crucial choice: between the love of his life and the fate of the universe, to prevent the terrible future that only he can foresee. Featuring an impressive international star-studded cast, including Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, Dune: Part Two is the highly anticipated sequel to the six Academy Award-winning 2021 Dune.

Argyle (1 February)

Argyle is an astute, groundbreaking spy thriller. Bryce Dallas Howard plays Elly Conway, a reclusive author of successful spy novels. Her quiet evenings at home are disturbed when the fictional plots of her books become increasingly similar to real spy activities. Together with Aiden, played by Oscar® winner Sam Rockwell, Elly races across the world with her cat Alfie in her backpack to stay one step ahead of assassins as the line between her fictional and real world blurs.

Madame Web

This thrilling action film features Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a Manhattan ambulance worker who discovers she may be clairvoyant. When confronted with her past, she makes an alliance with three young women who face a grand future. But then they must survive the dangers of the present.

Bob Marley: One Love (15 February)

One man. One message. One revolution. One legend. Bob Marley: One Love celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations with his message of love and unity. For the first time on the big screen, Bob Marley’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his music.

Poor Things (8 February)

Poor Things tells the story of Bella Baxter (Emma Stone), who is brought back to life by the brilliant scientist Dr Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter’s protection, Bella has an urge to explore the world. She escapes with slick lawyer Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo) and has a whirlwind adventure around the world.

The Iron Claw (15 February)

The Iron Claw is based on the true story of the rise and fall of the famous Von Erich wrestling family. Led by father Fritz, the inseparable brothers Kerry, Kevin, Mike and David conquer the world of show wrestling in the 1980s. The cast includes Zac Efron (The Greatest Showman, Baywatch), Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) and Harris Dickinson (Triangle of Sadness), among others.

