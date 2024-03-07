In March, there is again something for every age at Pathé . For instance, the whole family can cosy up to the family film Arthur The King, and the youngest film fans can enjoy the return of Po during the long-awaited release of Kung Fu Panda 4.

Not to be missed is the long-awaited sequel Dune: Part Two. A new adventure with a star-studded cast including Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya. End the movie month with the showdown between Godzilla and Kong in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Film lovers can enjoy Pathé Oscar Day in March with not one, not two, but four big contenders on the big screen: Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, The Zone of Interest and Poor Things will draw you into their stories full of drama, suspense and emotion.

Also suspense all around in Imaginary, a horror in which Jessica and her stepdaughter Alice make a dark discovery that will keep you on the edge of your seat. No Way Up is a gripping film in which Ava must survive in the Pacific Ocean after a plane crash.

And this is not all that returns to the big screen in March: relive the classic Les Misérables or enjoy a stunning opera performance of Roméo et Juliette.

Dune: Part Two

In Dune: Part Two, Paul Atreides continues his legendary journey with Chani and the Freemen, determined to take revenge on those who brought down his family. Paul faces a crucial choice: between the love of his life and the fate of the universe, to prevent the terrible future that only he can foresee. Featuring an impressive international star-studded cast, including Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, Dune: Part Two is the highly anticipated sequel to the six Academy Award-winning 2021 Dune.

Imaginary (7 March)

Imaginary follows Jessica and her stepdaughter Alice, who find a teddy bear in the basement. Their innocent games with Chauncey the bear take a dark turn, while Alice’s behaviour becomes more disturbing. Jessica soon discovers that Chauncey is not an imaginary friend, but a terrifying entity.

No Way Up (14 March)

After their plane crashes in the Pacific Ocean, coming to a halt at the edge of an underwater ravine, Ava finds herself trapped in the cabin along with a handful of other survivors. Against all odds, Ava must independently ensure her safety, battle bloodthirsty sharks and find the courage to bring all survivors of the crash to safety.

Kung Fu Panda 4 (20 March)

After three life-threatening adventures, Po is now elected spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace. Despite his lack of leadership experience and the need to find a new Dragon Warrior, he faces a new challenge. When the evil Chameleon makes its appearance and threatens to steal Po’s Staff of Wisdom, Po must team up with clever thief Zhen to protect the valley and stop the Chameleon.

Arthur The King (21 March)

Athlete Michael (Mark Wahlberg) once aimed high in the world of adventure racing. In a final attempt to reach the pinnacles of his abilities, he and his team take part in a prestigious adventure race in South America. During the long epic trek through the mountains and jungles of Ecuador, the team comes across an injured stray dog, whom they call King Arthur. Will they survive the adventure and reach the finish line together?

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (28 March)

In Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the mighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla take on a threat from beneath the Earth’s surface that puts their very existence at risk, and we discover more about the history of these Titans and the secrets of Skull Island. You get to witness the mythical battle that contributed to the creation of these extraordinary creatures and forever tied their fate to that of humanity.

Pathé Marathon: Oscar Day (10 March)

On 10 March, the winners of the Oscars will be announced. Therefore, on this day, you will see not one, not two, but four major contenders (again) on the big screen at Pathé during Pathé Oscar Day. Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, The Zone of Interest and Poor Things will be on show.

Classic: Les Misérables (re-release on 14 March)

Set in 19th-century France, Les Misérables tells the story of ex-convict Jean Valjean (Hugh Jackman). Valjean is pursued for decades by the ruthless agent Javert (Russell Crowe) after his parole. Valjean’s life changes forever when he takes on the care of Cosette (Amanda Seyfried), the daughter of single mother Fantine (Anne Hathaway).

Opera: Roméo et Juliette (14 March)

Two singers at the top of their game – soprano Nadine Sierra and tenor Benjamin Bernheim – come together as the star-crossed lovers in Gounod’s Shakespeare adaptation, with Yannick Nézet-Séguin on stage to conduct one of the repertoire’s most romantic scores.

