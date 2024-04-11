Spring has sprung and the sun is showing itself more and more often. At Pathé there is plenty to do this month too, come rain or shine. The film month starts with the ultimate outing for real horror fans: Pathé Horror Night, with this evening’s premiere of the horror The First Omen.

There’s no shortage of action this month either, with Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt as lovebirds in The Fall Guy, an exciting action film with a comic twist. Join the adventure during Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, in which the Spengler family returns to the iconic New York firehouse to assist the original Ghostbusters in a secret investigation, or plunge into the mayhem of Civil War, a spectacular film about a civil war that has broken out in the US.

If that wasn’t enough action, watch as three young marines must make a difference during a conflict that quickly escalates in Invasion, starring Fedja van Huet and Tarikh Janssen, among others.

For music fans, April sees the much-anticipated release of SUGA | Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE MOVIE, a film that brings Agust D’s latest tour date to life. And for a night out during Ladies Night, there is Back to Black, a tribute to the iconic Amy Winehouse and her life story.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (4 April)

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started: the iconic New York fire station. There, the original Ghostbusters set up a secret research lab to catch ghosts even better. When the discovery of an ancient object releases an evil force, the new and old Ghostbusters must work together to protect their city and save the world from a second ice age.

Horror Night: The First Omen (5 April)

Horror Night returns more terrifying than ever! Dive into the darkness during The First Omen, the new horror film starring none other than Bill Nighy. When a young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, she encounters a darkness that makes her question her own faith.

Music: SUGA | Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE MOVIE (10 + 13 April)

SUGA | Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE MOVIE is a film of the latest tour date of Agust D, also known as SUGA from BTS. Relive the moments from the concert, including his rich musical world and performances, explosive energy and collaborative performances. The highly anticipated film of BTS SUGA’s Encore Concert bursts onto the big screen worldwide!

Invasion (11 April)

After the successful series Mocro Maffia, Het Gouden Uur and Hoogvliegers, Bobby Boermans signs on to direct the action film Invasion. Out of nowhere, Curaçao and Aruba are attacked by a dictatorial neighbour. Politicians in The Hague are baffled. When the conflict rapidly escalates, three young marines have to make up the difference. Soon the barracks in Aruba are also under fire and the airspace is locked, while the Dutch ambassador has yet to be evacuated from enemy territory. As a result, the brand-new marines’ rescue mission becomes a race against time.

Ladies Night: Back to Black (17 April)

An ode to one of the most iconic music stars of the 21st century: Amy Winehouse. Back to Black tells Amy Winehouse’s life story, from her upbringing and vibrant years in London to her intense journey to global success, but also shows its darker side. Throughout her career until her tragic death, the singer continued to struggle with her demons, her fame and the toxic blinkered relationship with her great love.

Civil War (20 April)

Civil War is a spectacular action film about a civil war that has broken out in the United States, with the entire country on the brink of total collapse and in chaos. During this intense situation, a group of courageous journalists are followed as they tell – probably – the biggest story of their lives: the inevitable end of the United States as we know it.

The Fall Guy (25 April)

He’s a stuntman and like everyone else in the stunt world, they blow him up, shoot him, crash him, smash him through windows and drop him from the highest structures. And all for our entertainment. After an accident that nearly cost him his career, the unsung hero must track down a missing movie star, uncover a conspiracy and win back his great love, while also just doing his job.

