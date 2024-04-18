The Social Hub is a home for next-gen students and professionals, a hotel for travellers, a co-working space for big thinkers, a playground for entrepreneurs and a city meeting place for locals. Whatever your journey, it starts at The Social Hub.

Here are some highlighted events this month…

Visual Storytelling Workshop with Haagse Helpers (18 April)

April Fools Improv (19 April)

Game Night Drag Music Bingo (20 April)

Gut Brain Connection and the role of Microbiotica (25 April)

Click here for an overview of all events and to rsvp.