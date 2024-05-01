Spring: the time to experience new things. With lots of free (holiday) days, you want to go out and experience something wonderful together. And of course you can do that at Pathé.

In May, the latest film offerings are once again ready for you. Start the month with a true classic that came out 25 years ago: Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace. But there is more! From ancient rivalries and sporting challenges in Challengers and the epic battle in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes it promises a month full of adventure.

Those who prefer to swap action for post-apocalyptic adventures and sinister atmospheres will be right at home with the horror Strangers: Chapter 1 or the action film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

This month, there is also a lot going on for Pathé’s youngest visitors. Because of the May holidays (until 5 May), there are extra many fun children’s films to watch with the whole family. Watch as Garfield is forced to leave his cushy life behind and join Vic for a wildly funny, risky heist in Garfield or get carried away on a magical adventure in Fantasy Friends.

Star Wars Marathon (03 May)

Brace yourself for a galactic first on Friday 3 May! For the first time ever in the Netherlands, experience all Star Wars films directly after each other on the big screen. 5 Pathé cinemas will host a 24-hour marathon, with breakfast arranged by Pathé.

Star Wars Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace 25th anniversary (05 May)

Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi and Qui-Gon Jinn rescue Queen Amidala, ruler of a peaceful planet that has been invaded by dark forces. During their escape, they discover nine-year-old Anakin Skywalker, a prodigy who is unusually strong in the Force.

Challengers (02 May)

Tashi, a strong woman both on and off the tennis court, is married to a tennis champion, Mike Faist, who is going through a down period. Her attempts to get him back on top take a surprising turn when he is pitted against his former best friend, who also happens to be Tashi’s ex.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (IMAX, 4DX, DOLBY CINEMA, SCREENX, DOLBY ATMOS) (08 May)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set several generations after Caesar’s reign. During this time, apes are the dominant species and live together in harmony, but humans lead lives in hiding. As a new, tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, a young ape goes on a poignant journey that causes him to question everything he has learned about the past. The choices he makes will determine the future for both apes and humans.

Strangers: Chapter 1 (16 May)

A young couple (Madelaine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez) get car trouble during their weekend getaway in a small, ominous town and are forced to spend the night in a remote house. Panic soon breaks out when they are terrorised at night by three masked strangers who strike mercilessly hard without any motive. The Strangers: Chapter 1 is the first part of the upcoming horror film series.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (23 May)

After the collapse of the world, young Furiosa is taken from the Green Place of Many Mothers and finds herself in the hands of a large motorbike gang led by Warlord Dementus. On their journey across the desert, they reach the Citadel, where Immortan Joe is in charge. As the two tyrants vie for power, Furiosa must endure many trials and find a way to return home. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth.

Hit Man (23 May)

Glen Powell plays the role of professor Gary Johnson in Hit Man. He poses as a hitman on behalf of the New Orleans police. He finds himself in an awkward situation when he begins to develop feelings for one of his potential clients, Madison (Adria Arjona). When Madison falls in love with one of Gary’s alter egos, their affair creates a succession of lies, deceit and escalating stakes.

Garfield (4DX, Dolby Atmos) (1 May)

Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt), the world-famous typical indoor cat who hates Mondays and loves lasagne, ventures outside the door for a wild adventure! When his father, the shifty alley cat Vic (with the voice of Samuel L. Jackson), turns up unexpectedly, Garfield and his friend dog Odie are forced to leave their lazy lives behind and join Vic for a wildly funny, high-risk heist.

Imaginary Friends (16 May)

Fantasievriendjes (Dutch version), also released in its original version under the title Imaginary Friends, is a film about a girl who finds out she can see everyone’s imaginary friends. What will she do with this superpower? It will be a magical adventure in which she tries to reunite the forgotten Imaginary Friends with their children.

Book your tickets

Book your tickets via www.pathe.nl or in the Pathé app.

Pathé now also offers the very comfortable relax seats in Ypenburg and Scheveningen.

About Pathé

Pathé is the first and largest cinema brand in the Netherlands, founded in Paris in 1896 by true pioneers of film: the Pathé brothers. Their aim was to share the wonderful world of film with as many people as possible. Throughout the Netherlands, Pathé has 30 locations, 253 screens and 1,900 employees. Through its wide range of films, livestreams of opera, sports and gaming, among others, the latest techniques such as IMAX, 4DX, Dolby Cinema and ScreenX, and business events, Pathé creates special and unforgettable cinema stories for all.