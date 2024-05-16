The Social Hub is a home for next-gen students and professionals, a hotel for travellers, a co-working space for big thinkers, a playground for entrepreneurs and a city meeting place for locals. Whatever your journey, it starts at The Social Hub.

Here are some highlighted events this month…

The Social Hub is one of the main locations for Pride The Hague in May, so get ready for some fun events for this!

And for the early birds, every Monday The Social Hub The Hague hosts a weekly Monday Morning Coffee for our in-house and local community. It’s a great opportunity for our community to socialise, share ideas and suggest events while enjoying a free cup of coffee and delicious snacks.

Monday Morning Coffee: Every Monday at 8am

Beyond the Notes: Queer Perspectives in the Music Industry (16 May)

Pride Improv Show with ImproNation (17 May)

After Pride Opening drinks with DJ Erik (17 May)

Vogueing Workshop (18 May)

Pride The Hague Glam Station (18 May)

After Pride Drinks (19 May)

Click here for an overview of all events and to rsvp.