The Social Hub is a home for next-gen students and professionals, a hotel for travellers, a co-working space for big thinkers, a playground for entrepreneurs and a city meeting place for locals. Whatever your journey, it starts at The Social Hub.

Here are some highlighted events this month…

Monday Morning Coffee: Every Monday at 8am

Improv Show w/ ImprovNation (7 June)

Paint and Sip with Sofi (12 June)

Heels Dance Workshop w/Levyn (15 June)

Drag Music Bingo (15 June)

Neurodiversity Pride Day (16 June)

000 Drinks – Beginning of the summer party (27 June)

