Recently, the second edition of the Samen Hier Student Community launched. For over forty participating (international) students and students with a refugee background from Leiden University, International Institute of Social Studies and The Hague University of Applied Sciences, the start of their new semester also means the beginning of a new community.

The Student Community is an initiative of the Unicef Student Team The Hague and the human rights organisation Justice & Peace and aims to build inclusive networks between students and students who were forced to flee. Groups of three to five students were matched with a refugee newcomer. Many of the participating students are also new to The Hague or even to the Netherlands, which immediately creates the sense of equality.

The Student Community is part of Samen Hier, a community sponsorship movement in the Netherlands that makes it possible for groups of friends or acquaintances to contribute to safe havens and safe routes for a refugee (family).

Taking on challenges together

The Samen Hier Student Community was created during the COVID-19 pandemic. Manju, one of the founders, explains how the pandemic revealed similar challenges of students and newcomers:

‘We started this programme to address our shared challenges, such as feelings of loneliness and isolation. In this way we can bring (international) students and newcomers with a refugee background together and create a genuine mutual exchange, connection, and friendship.’

‘We are part of something bigger’

Mohammed is one of the participating refugee newcomers. Actually, this is the second time he is part of the Samen Hier Student Community. When he signed up last year, he expected that the main focus would be on learning the language. Mohammed was pleasantly surprised when he became involved in a real community; in addition to learning the language, he could turn to his group for practical questions and for building friendships. Although the first semester has ended, he is still in touch with his first group.

Mohammed has slightly different expectations this time. He hopes to learn from his group, but also to share the new knowledge he has gained: ‘We must remember that “refugee” is a status and not the person. I will not be a refugee forever, one day I will be able to welcome people too.’

Prelude to a European collaborative project

The participation and involvement of these students are the basis for a community in which lasting relationships are established. In addition to the Samen Hier Student Community in The Hague, Justice & Peace is working on a European collaborative project in which, together with universities, students and businesses they are realizing a new form of community sponsorship, in which the safe arrival and the study of refugee students is the focal point. The enthusiastic stories from the Student Community in The Hague and the great willingness among students to welcome and support a refugee newcomer are a promising start for this.

About Samen Hier

Samen Hier is an initiative of the Hague human rights organisation Justice & Peace. With Samen Hier they make it possible for Dutch citizens to actively contribute to the human rights of refugees.

Samen Hier is a growing movement of involved citizens who, through community sponsorship in Dutch cities and villages, are committed to providing safe havens and safe routes for people forced to flee. They believe in the power of networking and in building equal relationships.

Samen Hier wants to build safe routes in various ways by means of these safe havens. In addition to the existing possibility of resettling refugees on the recommendation of UNHCR (the refugee organisation of the United Nations), this includes offering humanitarian visas or possibilities for refugees to come to the Netherlands for study or work, where they are hosted by a local Samen Hier community. With these options, people forced to flee do not have to take a dangerous route and the person ends up directly in a place of residence (i.e. without first entering an asylum seekers’ centre).

Justice & Peace is currently working with a European consortium on a Samen Hier community sponsorship variant for young refugees with a bachelor’s degree who are currently staying in a refugee camp abroad.

To expand Samen Hier, Justice & Peace is looking for municipalities, organisations, initiatives, universities, students and supporters. See here for more information.