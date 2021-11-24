The Smart City approach from the Municipality of The Hague is reflected in the LivingLab Scheveningen project.

Since 2020 the new boulevard in Scheveningen, from the Zwarte Pad to the Pier, has been a testing ground for new projects. This area is a special learning zone, where the municipality is testing smart, digital inventions which aim to solve societal problems. Through these initiatives LivingLab Scheveningen wants to discover innovative sustainable solutions.

Self-driving waste robots

Experiments are being conducted with self-driving waste robots and the construction of a local smart grid for clean energy. The municipality is also conducting trials with pressure cameras on the north boulevard in Scheveningen. In a privacy friendly way, special cameras detect the formation of groups, in order to measure crowds and prevent overcrowding/social unrest.

Another example is the digital signs near the beach which lets visitors know if the sea is safe for swimming. The LivingLab utilises the recently installed digital infrastructure on the boulevard. This comprises smart lampposts and underground fibre optic connections. In the coming years the lab will be extended to the rest of the boulevard, up to and including the harbour head.

World Smart City Award

The World Smart City Award is given annually to cities which are making the world a more liveable and sustainable place. This year The Hague was in the finals along with New York and Konya (Turkey) in the Energy and Environment category.

The Hague is well positioned internationally as a ‘smart city’. It is the second time in 3 years that The Hague has won the World Smart City Award. In 2018 The Hague won the award with the innovative ‘Living a Long and Healthy Life at Home’ (iZi Gezond Lang Thuis) project in the Inclusive & Sharing Cities category.