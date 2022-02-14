ImpactCity The Hague and Startupbootcamp have joined forces to launch the ImpactCity Accelerator programme, which focuses on increasing sustainable startups in the regional ecosystem. This is the next step towards The Hague becoming the leading impact ecosystem of Europe.

Strengthening the sustainable economy

The programme aims to support impact startups already based in or those planning to establish themselves in The Hague and accelerate their growth. In this way, both parties strengthen the fertile breeding ground of the city for a sustainable new economy.

Saskia Bruines, alderman at the Municipality of The Hague, is proud of what has been achieved in recent years: “The city invests in an attractive climate for startups and has acquired a recognizable economic profile with ImpactCity. This program, specifically aimed at entrepreneurs in The Hague who are working on innovations for a better world, gives our city an extra boost.”

“The Hague stands out when it comes to the number of impact startup entrepreneurs who work for a better world,” says Mercedes de Miranda, Director of Business Development at Startupbootcamp. “We were impressed by ImpactFest, ImpactCity’s flagship event and the largest event in Europe where sustainable, innovative parties come together. Seeing its success, we are thrilled to enter into this partnership with ImpactCity and to work towards a more sustainable ecosystem in The Hague.”

Everything you need for rapid growth

The program runs from April to the end of June, and recruitment starts in February. An expert jury selects ten startups, which then experience rapid growth during an intensive three-month programme. The participants will have access to a worldwide network of investors. They are matched with experienced mentors who offer practical help and provide them with the right connections. Partners of ImpactCity are also involved in the implementation of the programme.

It is an intense hybrid programme, which takes place primarily online, but it also utilizes the facilities of ImpactCity The Hague for physical activities. For example, the selected startups can use workplaces at the ImpactCity locations during the course. The programme ends with a Demo Day, the final event where the participants present their developments to ImpactCity, investors, potential partners, and other stakeholders.

A large part of the programme will be made accessible to other startups in The Hague that want to grow their business and have not been selected.

The deadline for applications is 11 March. Find out more information about the programme and the registration procedure: www.impactcityaccelerator.com