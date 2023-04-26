De Titaan building in the Binkhorst region of The Hague will officially open its doors in September 2023 for organisations who align with the Sustainable Development Goals.

Twenty innovative scale-ups have recently moved into the building, which is still being renovated and due to be completed by the summer.

Jurgen Nieuwenhuisen, Chief Operating Officer of Unknown Group, who are based in, own and manage the building, gave a tour to journalists last week.

The Hague City Council Alderman for Finance, Economy and Culture, Saskia Bruines, was also present and explained the vision of “ImpactCity” – a supportive ecosystem where entrepreneurs, organisations and government all work together towards building a better world.

ImpactCity is an official programme that helps to start, grow and establish an ecosystem for entrepreneurs in six areas: visibility, network, talent, finance, innovation and infrastructure.

De Titaan is an important building for the city, that aims to offer scale-ups the facilities and services they need to grow, all in one place.

The Global School for Entrepreneurship, an academic institution of applied sciences already based in Amsterdam, will base its second campus in The Hague from September in De Titaan.

The Binkhorst region already hosts the Cabellerofabriek, focussed on the creative sector, and Apollo 14, which is for start-ups.

Plans are underway to open three more buildings for innovative and sustainable organisations in the next five years: Frank is een Binck (2024), One Milky Way (2026) and de Nieuwe Hallen (2027).

Article & Images: Renée Tentori