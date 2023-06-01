The Global School for Entrepreneurship (GS4E) opens their new campus in The Hague in September. Based in de Titaan building, students at the GS4E gain an accredited Bachelor’s degree alongside real-world business experience. Do you know an entrepreneurial young person who would like to either start a business or do a business degree? Did they know they can do both? Share this information below with them!

Study and startups

Launch your startup and gain your Bachelor’s degree simultaneously in a four year programme designed specifically for entrepreneurs. No business idea yet? No worries. This programme will help you transform your ambition into a viable venture.

Win a 15,000 euro scholarship

Showcase your entrepreneurial spirit through a motivational video before 16 June 2023, and have the chance to win a 15,000 euro scholarship. Half of this can be directed towards your tuition and the other to your startup. Have questions? Attend the “Ask us Anything” session on 6 June 2023. For full terms and conditions and the application process, visit: https://www.gs4e.com/scholarship/

Not sure if entrepreneurship is for you?

If you’re not yet ready to commit to a four year programme, then join the 90 day trial programme in Amsterdam or The Hague.

Take your business to the next level

Already have a business – and a Bachelor’s? GS4E also offers a Master’s programme developed for founders that are ready to scale up.

Want to know more?

For full details on this unconventional education, and to schedule a call for more information, visit: https://www.gs4e.com/