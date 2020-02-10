Unique in its growth in the childcare sector – Zein International Childcare is the leading provider of international childcare services in the Netherlands offering Day Care, Pre-School, After School and Holiday Care across multiple state-of-the-art locations in The Hague region. Working both independently and in partnership with key international schools, Zein’s professional family, existing of 160 staff members representing around 40 nationalities, provides high quality international childcare, positive interactive learning and memorable experiences.

Zein International Childcare’s vision & philosophy is based on providing an internationally oriented nurturing learning environment. The Zein pedagogic programme is based upon an integration of aspects of the Reggio Emilia approach, Montessori methods and a Themed Approach to learning. Taking these recognized methodologies as a basis, the programme takes particular account of the needs and circumstances of families with an internationally transient lifestyle (Third Culture Kids).

As Zein continues to grow and develop, we are now seeking to employ a Head of Pedagogy who has a positive hands-on attitude and can effectively provide strategic and operational oversight on all pedagogic-educational programme service areas. This role will involve leading and managing all the three sections of our pedagogic programme; Day Care (ages 0-4), Pre-School (2,5-4) and Out of school Care (After School and Holiday Camps) (ages 4-12).

This role would suit someone with foundation age as well as primary school experience-insight. Knowledge of the childcare sector or foundation years in an International school, and experience working with expatriate community would be an advantage.

Interested? Click the link for more information on this exciting role of Head of Pedagogy (deadline 22 Feb) as well as Zein’s other vacancies – including teaching positions and an interesting HR officer role. We look forward to hearing from you…!