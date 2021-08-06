During kids take-over on August 27, the children are in charge

Have you ever wanted to sit behind the controls of an amusement park? Giving the go-ahead for an attraction, a unique look into the control room or broadcasting to your parents via the intercom? The chance is here during the experience that will take place on Friday 27 August from 18.30 – 22.00 in Madurodam. That evening, the kids are in charge. The family park organizes a kids take-over, where everything is possible in the park that normally would not be allowed. Taking off in the Flying Dutchman? Seat belts fastened and ready for takeoff!

At the helm of the park?

There is plenty to do for the whole family in Madurodam, from interactive attractions such as the Flying Dutchman to a playground entirely in ‘Nijntje‘ (Miffy) style. During the kids take-over, the children can sit behind the buttons. After a short training, they can take off in the plane themselves, provide their family and friends with freshly tapped slush or stand at the helm of the steam engine in the Waterwolf to dry the Haarlemmermeer together with the visitors. And do you want to send an important message to your family? Then the park’s intercom is completely at your disposal!

Exclusive access

Madurodam previously announced an exclusive overnight stay for a family in the park in collaboration with Belvilla. With over 3,750 registrations, the response was so overwhelming that the park decided to offer an extra experience as part of its summer holiday activities. Among the registrations, tickets for the kids take-over will be given away. Didn’t participate? No worries. You can register for a chance to win free tickets for the whole family via Madurodam’s social channels and website. Tickets for this experience are not for sale. Register HERE for your chance to win until 20 August.