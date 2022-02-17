Art created by students to highlight their emotions during the Coronavirus pandemic will be unveiled at the Haaglanden Medical Centre, Antoniushove Location (HMC), this week. The British School in The Netherlands (BSN) students have created the art to demonstrate how they have responded to the recent difficult adaptations in their lives using creativity.

The art will be on show at the Antoniushove Hospital in Leidschendam until April. The work has been created by 14-17-year-old students from the Voorschoten Campus of The British School in The Netherlands.

The exhibition is the result of an ongoing partnership between the HMC and the British School in the Netherlands, to provide access to art for the wider Voorschoten and Leidschendam community. The art will be on display for patients, community members, hospital staff, students and parents.

Heath Monk, CEO said:

‘We feel honoured that our students’ artwork has been selected to be viewed by the public in this venue and hope that it will play a humble part in the healing process for the many patients and visitors who use the building. All of our students feel extremely proud to be a part of this special exhibition.

‘We greatly appreciate this partnership with the HMC and hope that we can contribute in a positive way to the well-being of the patients, staff and wider community who will view the artwork.’

Dr. Peter van Vliet, neurologist/intensivist at HMC:

“We are delighted that the students of the art class of the British School once again present their artwork in our hospital. The quality of the work is outstanding and the artwork offers patients and visitors, as well as employees of our hospital, a moment of reflection and contributes to the ‘healing environment’ we strive for. It is great that this partnership between the British School and HMC has grown and we hope to continue our collaboration for years to come.”