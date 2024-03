This week the Healthcare Clowning International Meeting (HCIM) is being held at the Fokker Terminal in The Hague. The meeting brings together people who are part of the life-changing picture of healthcare clowning.

The meeting will approach the field from different angles including: impact and their role in society, the art of clowning, innovation and online opportunities and fundraising.

For more information go to https://www.hcim2021.com/