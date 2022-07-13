Last week The Hague gemeente started a summer programme called Zomerprogramma070. During the summer, children and young people from 4 to 16 years old can again participate in all kinds of activities in The Hague. There are workshops, courses and street sports. The program runs until August 21.

“It is very important that everyone has fun during the summer holidays and that everyone can participate. Especially children who may not go on holiday. It is great to see how many activities our sports associations, schools, cultural institutions and welfare and youth organizations organize for children and young people. I am very proud of that,” said alderman Martijn Balster.

There are activities within every neighbourhoods. For example, there is a real music festival in Escamp. Muzee Scheveningen has a workshop to become a circus artist. You can go to Legoland Scheveningen and in the Energiekwartier there is an art workshop.

You can find a full list of activities on the website of Zomerprogramma070. (Dutch only)