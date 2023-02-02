On the 25th of January 2023, the European School held a ceremony at the Primary School to celebrate its achievement of the silver certificate for eco-schools. Their special guests were: Roel Opbroek, who is the eco-school correspondent and Marine Cornelis, who is the Executive Director and founder at Next Energy Consumer. Plus she is also an European Climate Pact Ambassador for the European Commission.

Message from the Green Club:

The eco journey at ESH Primary began with the formation of their Pupils’ Council in the 2018 – 2019 school year. As it was clear that protecting the environment and creating a sustainable school was important to the children, a new children’s group was born: The Eco-Planet Team. Beginning in February 2020, the Eco-Planet Team soon got to work in sharing the message across the school through initiatives such as reducing litter in the playground and through introducing different bins around the school so that they can separate our waste.

Although the disruptions of school lockdowns caused by Covid-19 did affect their progress, they were extremely pleased to be awarded the Bronze Award in June 2021.

Since then, while continuing the focus on separating waste, they launched a new initiative to reduce the amount of printing done across the school. The children set the teachers an impressive target of reducing printing by 25%. Even though we didn’t quite reach this target, between March 2021 and October 2022, we reduced our printing by 22%, a huge reduction of 158516 sheets of paper.

They are really proud of such school-wide achievements that led to them receiving the Silver Award in December 2022. The next steps are to promote the issue of sustainability more widely in our lessons, making conscious links to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. This will all be done while continuing to focus on the initiatives already in place, and through a new focus on reducing energy and water consumption across the school.

All the steps that they have taken along their journey have been led by and promoted by the members of the Eco-Planet Team who meet monthly to discuss ideas, create posters and videos and share information with the school community.

They are now looking forward to taking the steps towards achieving Green Flag status.