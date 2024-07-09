Why choose Villa Bloom Childcare?

We believe a strong foundation in language and culture is key to your child’s success and well-being. Our commitment to bilingualism, cultural sensitivity and sustainability makes us the ideal choice for expat families in The Hague. Our locations in The Hague and Wassenaar offer day-care (0-4 years) and after-school care (4-12 years) Our partnerships with International and Dutch schools in The Hague and Wassenaar provide seamless support.

Here’s what sets us apart:

Bilingual childcare: English and Dutch so that we prepare children for both International and Dutch schools.

English and Dutch so that we prepare children for both International and Dutch schools. Sustainability and outdoor play: We are deeply committed to sustainability. Our eco-friendly practices include using natural materials, organic skincare products and natural wooden materials. We maintain a vegetable garden and serve organic meals by Moeke Maaltijd to ensure a healthy diet. Outdoor play is integral to our program, encouraging creativity and motor skills through extensive activities. We teach by example, demonstrating the importance of caring for the environment through daily practices. Our approach not only protects the planet but also instils in children a sense of responsibility for the world around them.

We are deeply committed to sustainability. Our eco-friendly practices include using natural materials, organic skincare products and natural wooden materials. We maintain a vegetable garden and serve organic meals by Moeke Maaltijd to ensure a healthy diet. Outdoor play is integral to our program, encouraging creativity and motor skills through extensive activities. We teach by example, demonstrating the importance of caring for the environment through daily practices. Our approach not only protects the planet but also instils in children a sense of responsibility for the world around them. Comprehensive care: We offer day-care, after-school care, summer camps ensuring a balanced learning approach.

We offer day-care, after-school care, summer camps ensuring a balanced learning approach. Convenient opening hours & services: Our flexible opening hours and services cater to busy parents, balancing work and family commitments.

Our flexible opening hours and services cater to busy parents, balancing work and family commitments. High standards of care and hygiene: We maintain high standards for hygiene and health with professional daily cleaning, ensuring a safe environment for your child.

Building Lifelong Self-Learners

We equip your child with the tools needed to become confident and self-aware within a caring and stimulating environment.

We look forward to welcoming you!

Visit our website and social media for more information and to schedule a tour of our facilities.