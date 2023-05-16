Would you like to become someone’s buddy and help them break the isolation? In building self-confidence and a new future? Together you make a friendly connection, do fun things and offer a sympathetic ear. If necessary, you offer practical help and support. Sometimes you can simply help your buddy by going to the library or a community centre together.

Domestic violence is a disruptive experience. It can take a long time before someone is back to their old self and has the confidence to participate in society. This buddy project is especially for them.

We need you!

The Leger des Heils (Salvation Army) is looking for people who want to support these people and be their buddy in this stage of their lives.

You and your buddy are matched for at least one year. As a buddy you will receive training and personal guidance. We organize meetings four times a year. Volunteers meet up and share experiences together. Also importantly and good to know is that if further support is needed the professionals are there to take over.

Are you:

21 years or older?

Available for at least a year for about 8 hours a month?

Someone who is not easily fazed

Sociable and patient?

Someone with a big heart for vulnerable people?

Creative in finding solutions?

Realistic and reliable?

Then we would like to get in touch!

Become a buddy?

Please sign up via cherry.prins@legerdesheils.nl