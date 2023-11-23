The supersized Mix & Match Volunteer Job Fair has reached a new high 🚀

Despite the rainy weather last Saturday, a whopping almost 400 attendees were there, exploring opportunities with over 30 stand-holders across healthcare, education, justice, environment, and social welfare.

🎙️ The stage was set with a warm welcome from Gert-Jan Aleman, Director of PEP Den Haag, and Tetyana Benzeroual, Project Manager of Volunteer The Hague. 👏 The speaker rooms were buzzing, hosting almost 80 engaged attendees at each session, with overwhelmingly positive feedback for all the speeches.

Keynote speakers—Vassia Sarantopoulou, Renée Tentori, and Sarah Feid shared valuable knowledge with the audience on Getting Unstuck, making the most of LinkedIn and

🏰 A big shout-out to The Social Hub in The Hague for hosting us! 🙌

Special thanks to all attendees—prospective volunteers and non-profits—and a round of applause for the Volunteer The Hague team: Mark Honsbeek, Anastasia Pinchuk, Saadia Chaudhry, @FlaviaMezzari, Roy Strik, Rizya H., @KristlNieuwenhofl, Shahir Abdoelrahman, whose dedication is the heartbeat of our success. Your presence, enthusiasm, and positivity transformed this volunteer fair into an exceptional experience, where the international community came together, rain or shine!

Get ready to relive the moments through the lens of Michel Heerkens 📷 For the full event album please visit our Facebook page https://lnkd.in/eKpvtmcp

Article by Volunteer The Hague, via LinkedIn

Missed the Fair? Visit https://www.volunteerthehague.nl/ to find out more about volunteer opportunities in The Hague.