An amazing 2024 is going to start for International Women’s Contact The Hague.

The Club just celebrated its 45° Lustrum with a wonderful programme and it will close year 2023 with a great lunch happening on 6th December in a very festive and friendly atmosphere.

IWC members, from more than 50 nationalities, have been involved – all year long – in interesting activities such as Patchwork and Quilting, Mahjong, Bridge, Gardening, Book Club, Line Dance, Golf, Morning Walk, Supper club, High Tea, Evening Film Group, Signature Dish, Museums visits and so on.

The IWC The Hague Club regularly hosts successful monthly meeting with lectures and big events at Leonardo Royal Hotel. Charity projects are always in place as a powerful purpose to share.

The Club is always more than happy to welcome guests (with registration) and new members each day of the Club year.

Looking forward to meeting you in 2024.

International Women’s Contact The Hague

\

Founded in October 1978, the International Women’s Contact The Hague is a social and cultural club with the aim of fostering contact and friendship between ladies coming from abroad and internationally-minded Dutch Ladies.

Today we have about 300 members from some 60 countries and our main language is English.

We are entirely run by volunteers and have non-profit status with the Dutch government. Our enthusiastic volunteers organize exclusive events, inspiring lectures, interesting excursions and many other activities.

Once a month we meet at the Leonardo Royal Hotel Promenade in The Hague, where we can enjoy a cup of coffee together and attend a presentation held by a guest speaker, each time different and always about the most interesting topics. Also, we’re constantly organizing excursions and various activities.

If you like to join us, please email our membership officer: membership@iwcthehague.nl

Looking forward to meeting you,

Lany Pradjarahardja, IWC President