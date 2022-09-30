TheHagueOnline are proud to announce that TheHagueOnLine Dining Experience is back with two events on Tuesday 18 and Sunday 30 October at the new wagamama restaurant in Kijkduin overlooking the beach. This is a great opportunity to meet fellow expats and internationals whilst enjoying great food that many internationals are familiar with.

wagamama recently opened a location on Kijkduin boulevard with a two-floor restaurant. wagamama began in 1992, when they opened their first restaurant in London’s Bloomsbury. Inspired by fast-paced, Japanese ramen bars and a celebration of Asian food, wagamama creates a unique way of eating, bringing the fresh, nourishing, flavours of Asia to all.

wagamama’s standards are high. The ingredients are cooked and served fresh. Every bowl and plate is served as soon as it’s ready so that the colours, aromas, flavours and spices are always at their best when they touch your table.

The event on Tuesday 18 October starts at 20:00 and is for adults whilst on Sunday 30 October it will be family affair starting at 14:00. At both events we will have large tables reserved to give everybody a chance to mingle.

For TheHagueOnLine Dining Experience, wagamama has prepared a special menu, side dish, main and dessert (€27.95 with non-alcoholic drink and €29.75 with alcoholic drink) as well as special kids menu for €14.95. The menus have vegetarian and vegan options. Click on the links to see the menus, adult menu, kids menu

Come and join fellow readers, internationals and expats alike for some wonderful company and delicious food!

To reserve a place please email at editor@thehagueonline.com stating the date and number of persons.

For more information about wagamama click here