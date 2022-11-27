International top chef Luis Rojas is from Peru, but has worked in top restaurants all around the world. He recently arrived in The Hague to develop an impressive new menu at the BlueBlood Restaurant.

TheHagueOnLine had the wonderful opportunity to try out the Nikkei Tasting Menu and meet Chef Luis. We highly recommend not just the amazing food but this whole dining experience. BlueBlood opened earlier this year on the Zeestraat, and is a great place to meet for lunch or dinner.

Next level Nikkei cuisine

Join Chef the Cuisine Luis Rojas on his journey to the culinary world of Peru and Japan, the ‘Nikkei’ cuisine. Luis was born and raised in Peru and brings his Latin-American roots to BlueBlood. You can expect a diverse and adventurous combination of the slick, clean flavours of Japan, and the spicy, playful palette that is distinctly Latin American.

“Over the past few weeks, I’ve been scrutinising the menu together with BlueBlood. We have now introduced a new menu with dishes in which the techniques from Japan and flavours from Peru merge even better. The popular sushis, ceviches and desserts have been given a new twist. In Peru there are more than 800 different peppers, some of which we now also use in The Hague kitchen. Did you know that these peppers aren’t even spicy if you prepare them correctly?” said Luis.

He continues: “In addition, there are new seasonal products on the menu, such as sea bass, lamb and truffle. We will surprise the non-meat eaters with dishes with exotic flowers, which not only look beautiful for decoration, but also give off a wonderful taste. “

Authentic dishes with a new twist, and more choice for vegetarians

The new menu features new sushi rolls, ceviches and oysters such as the Acevichado Roll, Ceviche de Mercado and the Oyster chalaca. The menu includes several new dishes without fish or meat. In the countries where Luis Rojas has worked, vegetarian dishes have rapidly become more popular. Luis has a vision that BlueBlood is a place for all food preferences and has therefore focused on more choice for vegetarian lovers such as the Padron Peppers and Champiñones teriyaki.

Delicious Desserts

As icing on the cake, innovation has also taken place in the desserts, because the Nikkei technique can also be applied here. New desserts include the Yuzu Crème brûlée and Tres leches Cake Baileys.

The History of Nikkei

Nikkei is Japanese for “immigrant”. When at the end of 1800 the Japanese moved en masse to Peru to work there, they suddenly had to work in the kitchen with completely different ingredients. Peruvian cuisine is very tasteful and peppery, unlike that of Japan, where soy and wasabi are often used to give something flavor. By combining these techniques and flavors, Nikkei cuisine and fusion cuisine was once created. Luis Rojas has worked as a Nikkei expert in Peru, Brazil, Chile, Qatar and Dubai in recent years. It is now impossible to imagine the Nikkei without it in these countries. Luis has a preference and respect for local ingredients and makes the translation to Nikkei cuisine based on the available products in season.

About BlueBlood

With the arrival of BlueBlood earlier this year in The Hague, the Nikkei cuisine concept, which is currently becoming increasingly popular in major international cities such as Dubai, Barcelona and London, has been brought to our royal city. The combination and adventurous taste palettes of the Japanese and Peruvian cuisine are central here, with the signature dish being lobster, but also the Tomahawk steak, fresh sushi and veggies can be found on the menu. All dishes are traditionally prepared using local and seasonal ingredients. The new hotspot on the Zeestraat in The Hague is a place to meet and get together, with the vibrant heart of BlueBlood being a large (cocktail) bar island that connects the restaurant and the event space. The terrace located on the canal of the Mauritskade offers the possibility to moor and to enter the terrace from the water to enjoy a snack and drink.

For more information and reservations: https://blueblood.nl/en/