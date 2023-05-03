In 2022 The Hague showed recovery and even broke its overnight stays record after the corona period, according to the 2022 Annual Report released this week by The Hague & Partners, the organisation responsible for marketing and acquisition of the city on behalf of The Hague gemeente.

The number of multi-day international congresses recruited increased again. The Hague also remained attractive to international companies and institutions in 2022. The visitor economy even set a record. Despite the lockdown in the first two months of the year, never before were so many overnight stays booked in The Hague, as many as 2.2 million.

From mid-February 2022, corona measures were gradually loosened. This is reflected in the figures: in 2022, a total of 85 multi-day international business meetings and congresses took place in The Hague. In 2021, there were only 17. The coming years also look good. In 2022, potential congresses were acquired with an economic value of €106 million. Of which, €28.7 million has now been definitively confirmed.

Marco Esser, director The Hague & Partners: ”An example is the Micronutrient Forum 6th Global Conference, a congress on the right to good food, which will bring around 1,000 visitors to the city for seven days in 2023. A conference that fits perfectly with The Hague’s profile as an Impact City working on innovations for a better world.”

Last year, The Hague & Partners started facilitating Event Design Canvas training courses. This is a method for developing events. International conference organisations that choose to organise their conference in The Hague are offered this method. Marco Esser: “This has attracted a lot of international media attention and thus additional interest in The Hague as a venue for conferences.”

The Hague is working on innovations for a better, safer, and just world. This is reflected by the international companies and institutions recruited in 2022. Over 70% of the companies that landed in The Hague have links to these profile clusters: Impact City, Security Delta, and Legal & Policy.

In 2022, a total of 38 international companies and NGOs will land in The Hague in a tripartite collaboration with the The Hague gemeente, InnovationQuarter and The Hague & Partners. These companies will create 732 new jobs over the next three years and they will invest around €54 million in the city.

Despite the lockdown in the first two months of the year, 2022 saw a record number of overnight stays. With 2.2 million overnight stays, which was a 26% increase over the old record year set in 2018. Esser: ‘With a good spread over the year and across the city, growth is possible without having negative effects on the city’s liveability. With our marketing efforts, we can contribute to this. That is a positive signal towards the future.”

Photo credit: The Hague & Partners