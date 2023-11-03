Are you or someone you know passionate about art and interested in pursuing a degree in arts or design? The Royal Academy of Art, The Hague (KABK) invites you to their Open Day on Saturday 25 November 2023 to experience the academy and its community.

The Royal Academy of Art offers preparatory courses, seven full-time and two part-time bachelor’s degree programmes, seven master’s degree programmes, and PhDArts international doctorate programme in close collaboration with the Academy of Creative and Performing Arts (ACPA) of Leiden University.

The study programmes at KABK address contemporary issues and are led by a diverse and socially engaged faculty with international practices. Teaching takes the form of small-scale lectures, with a combination of practical and theoretical artistic research. The KABK is an international community and English is the language of communication.

Learn more and sign up for the Open Day updates

Brand-new Fine Arts part-time trajectory: Amalgam

We are delighted to launch our brand-new Fine Arts part-time trajectory: Amalgam, a four-year study programme with participants being awarded a BA Fine Arts diploma. The Amalgam programme is designed for you to bring in your own professional and life experience and merge it with an artistic practice. Two days of classes per week, tailored to be combined with an occupation outside of your studies.

Interested? Find out more during the Open Day or sign up for one of the informative sessions

Open Day at the academy building & online Q&A sessions.

Visit the Open Day at the academy, on 25 November. Take a tour through the academy buildings and talk to teachers and students. You will also receive information about the application process, studying in The Hague and tips for your portfolio. In addition, several general information talks will be held.