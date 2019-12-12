For some the winter holiday season is a time of travelling to visit the family, for others it’s just another two weeks of normal working life. For those families, Zein International Childcare offers wonderful Winter Camps during the winter school break, may you be in need of full-day care for your primary school aged children – enabling you to work while your child will have fun throughout the day!

CAMP LOCATIONS & DATES

The Winter Camps will take place at three Zein locations during the Winter Holidays (The Estate, The Maples and The Willows) from Thursday 19 December – Monday 6 January (inclusive) on working days from 08:00-18:30, with a minimum 2-day registration.

ABOUT THE CAMPS

With the Winter holidays approaching, we share with you our exciting camp programme of field trips, activity workshops, sports and games that will allow our young explorers (ages 4-6) and great adventurers (ages 7-12) to build their skills and discover new interests as a frosty breeze will blow through the camp locations with festive and snow themed activities as well as science experiments! Whether your child is a young creative or a scientist in the making, the full and varied programme will offer something for everyone! As always, the workshop activities of each day are complemented by a range of recreational (outdoor) sports & games. Additionally, the field trips to Zuiderparadijs, Meermanno Book Museum and Ockenburgh Bowling Centre promise to be real highlights of the week!

Zein Holiday Camps are always led by professional and experienced childcare teachers and – whenever relevant – sports instructors and other specialists.

Click the links for more information on the activity programme & field trips and to register your child.

Wondering what the children think about Zein’s Holiday Camps… Watch the video to find out!

BOOKINGS

Camps can be booked per block week or per day. Minimum subscription is 2 days. Price includes healthy organic meals and snacks throughout the day; entrance fees and transport for field trips; all materials and instruction. Click the link for more information on costs and attendance options.

Because all Zein locations are registered and fully licensed, working families can claim part of the costs for the camps back via the Dutch Childcare Allowance. Our friendly team will be happy to help you apply.

CONTACT

Contact our friendly team on 070-3268263 or info@zeinchildcare.nl or visit www.zeinchildcare.nl for more information.