Dutchbuzz – a radio programme with news, views and interviews for the international community in The Hague – is broadcast on DHFM.

In their End of Year broadcast:

– The Hague makes it to the top ten cities in Europe for expats

– We feature the events that make The Hague the place to be in 2020

– News from our international courts concerning Myanmar

– We find out how to deal with the end of year festivities – in more ways than one; and

– Hear about language clubs where you can crochet or knit for a good cause

Click on : https://www.dutchbuzz.nl/ and listen to the podcast