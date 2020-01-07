Monthly meetings with Guest Speakers

Constructive critique sessions

Hands-on activities & workshops

Excursions, field trips and visits to exhibitions

Social events

Competitions

By exchanging ideas, critiquing photographs and asking and answering questions, IMAGES aim to motivate and learn from each other.

Where and When?

IMAGES meetings are typically held on the third Tuesday of every month (excluding July and August) at Art Education Organisation KOO, Prinsegracht 27, The Hague.

Visit our website for more info: http://imagesphotoclub.com/about-us/