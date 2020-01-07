Photographer of the Year competition September
Every month IMAGES organises a photo competition for its members. The theme of September was “High Contrast”. The photos submitted were judged by the members of IMAGES on a scale of 1 to 5. The photo receiving the highest number of points, is the winning photo for that month. At the end of each year a Photograph of the Year is elected from all the number 1 entries.
‘Agora, Lelystad’ by Timco van Brummelen
Photographer of the Year competition October
‘Keen eye for detail’ by Joop Peerboom
About IMAGES:
IMAGES is an English speaking photography club based in The Hague. The club was founded in 1984 and welcomes members of all ages, skill levels, and camera types. Members come from many different countries, including the Netherlands, and have many different areas of photographic interest. The one thing they all have in common is their passion for photography. To support and encourage this passion IMAGES organizes various activities:
- Monthly meetings with Guest Speakers
- Constructive critique sessions
- Hands-on activities & workshops
- Excursions, field trips and visits to exhibitions
- Social events
- Competitions
By exchanging ideas, critiquing photographs and asking and answering questions, IMAGES aim to motivate and learn from each other.
Where and When?
IMAGES meetings are typically held on the third Tuesday of every month (excluding July and August) at Art Education Organisation KOO, Prinsegracht 27, The Hague.
Visit our website for more info: http://imagesphotoclub.com/about-us/