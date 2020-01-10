The Zein Academy International Talent Programme (ITP) is a tailor-made training programme that aims to support enthusiastic, passionate talents looking for a future career in the field of international childcare. Zein experienced that over the years, many well-educated and experienced education professionals have applied to us for positions only to find out that their particular Dutch or international qualifications – or former work experience – is not formally recognised by the Dutch Childcare Authorities. With their ITP – that will be running this Spring 2020 – they may have the solution for you…

Through the Zein Academy International Talent Programme (ITP), Zein offers both international and Dutch candidates, who hold childhood education qualifications and/or experience but are not officially qualified to work with children in the Netherlands, a recognized, professional solution for meeting the Dutch legislative requirements.

On-the-job training

Successful candidates will follow an in-house training scheme alongside an adapted version of the Dutch ‘EVC’ (ervaringscertificaat) process. Working on a daily basis within either Day Care or Out of School Care groups in The Hague, candidates will receive on-job training under the guidance of experienced Zein professionals. In addition to this hands-on approach, trainees will participate in the Zein Academy Training sessions, covering all aspects of international child care and the Zein approach to working with international families.

Want to know more?

For more information on joining the programme and to express your interest, please visit our website. After verifying your interest form and key eligibility criteria, you will receive an invitation from our HR department to join an information session at our Head Office location, The Estate. The information session will take place on Monday 23 January 2020. Visit our website for more information.

Duration of the programme

The programme lasts 2-4 months, depending on your current experience/qualifications. When joining the scheme, you will be registered with the company that we work with in relation to the EVC procedure. Upon starting the programme, you will undertake a skills audit – the results of which will be used to create a tailor-made training programme for you. Additionally, you will be assigned a personal coach who will liaise with you throughout the education process, provide help and advice on the modules you will need to complete and competence-based evidence you will need to gather.

Who is eligible

The scheme is most suitable for candidates who have followed some extended or higher education course related to childhood education or childhood psychology – although candidates with other academic backgrounds or practical experience will also be considered. There are many childhood related courses – both Dutch and international – which are not formally recognised as childcare qualifications, even though they are often of a higher academic level. The idea of the EVC process is to allow candidates the opportunity to have their earlier studies recognised, whilst gaining important practical experience in the care of children.

Applications are welcome from candidates of all ages and backgrounds, but competency in the English language is a must. Additionally, all candidates are required to hold (at least) a post-high school diploma and be eligible to work in the Netherlands.

For more info or queries please contact Zein Human Resources via recruitment@zeinchildcare.nl or 070 326 8263