Visit the Feel at Home International Community Fair website to see the full programme of interactive workshops on a wide range of topics such as Finding your purpose in The Hague or The Impact of How You Dress.

In keeping with the Fair’s 2020 mission of presenting The Hague region as a place where bright internationals feel at home, the workshops have been organised into three broad themes: Work & Career, Personal Development and Education.

Knowledgeable presenters from the local community will give valuable insight and useful tips into the many opportunities there are to make connections and expand your horizons in your work and social life. So if you’re an international on the look out for a job opportunity, seeking to reignite your career or would like a rewarding volunteering role to learn new skills and expand your network, you’ve come to the right place!