The Feel at Home International Community Fair features interactive workshops on a wide range of topics such as Finding your purpose in The Hague or The Impact of How You Dress.
In keeping with the Fair’s 2020 mission of presenting The Hague region as a place where bright internationals feel at home, the workshops have been organised into three broad themes: Work & Career, Personal Development and Education.
Knowledgeable presenters from the local community will give valuable insight and useful tips into the many opportunities there are to make connections and expand your horizons in your work and social life. So if you’re an international on the look out for a job opportunity, seeking to reignite your career or would like a rewarding volunteering role to learn new skills and expand your network, you’ve come to the right place!
Newcomers (and even old-timers!) will find useful tips on settling into life in The Hague and the Direct Dutch will even show you how learning Dutch can be fun because it’s so easy!
Native and non-native speakers can improve their English writing skills with Amsterdam Writing’s Mini Workshop. And presenters for Language One and U-auPair will be on hand to give advice on raising bilingual children in the multicultural environment of The Hague.
If you’re really Feeling at Home in The Hague you may be considering putting down roots. Lindy Nikken and Rob Wouters will give an informative workshop on Buying a new home in the Netherlands , and they’ll talk about the rental market too.
Exhausted already? Relax! The Theosophical Society will present a workshop on Life Wisdom – Tools to a harmonious Life which will help you put life’s challenges in perspective. Who knows – living in another country might be easier than you first thought!
The full Workshop Programme is available on the Feel at Home International Community Fair website.
The Fair will also feature over 130 exhibitors and an entertainment programme representing the bright international community of the Fair. Further information on a fascinating Lecture Programme entitled “Finding a Home for your Talent” and an informative series of seminars on investing in The Netherlands will be available shortly.
The Fair will take place on Sunday 2 February in The Hague's elegant City Hall. Entry to the Fair is free if you register in advance. Last year, nearly 5000 people from over 100 different nationalities came to the Fair.