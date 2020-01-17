Are you looking for an international school for your child? Consider the British School in The Netherlands!

On Wednesday, 5 February, The British School in The Netherlands (BSN) is welcoming visitors for an Open Day across its campuses in The Hague and Voorschoten.

With more than 2,400 students (aged 3 to 18) and more than 80 nationalities, the BSN offers a truly diverse, Internationally British learning environment for your child.

The BSN is known for its excellent and high quality curriculum, taught by a teaching staff with both strong subject knowledge and understanding of their students’ needs.

Students follow the British curriculum up until GCSEs at the age of 16. After they are offered the choice of either A Levels, the International Baccalaureate (IB) or the BTEC programmes (work-related qualifications).

Our students go to universities all around the world. They often go on to take up leadership positions in their careers.

We have places available in all year groups.

“A great school for children, where they could learn in a rich environment”

Visitor Open Day 2019

PROGRAM

At the Open Day you will have a chance to meet staff, get a tour by one of our student leaders and experience the facilities.

Timings

Morning Session 09:15 – 10:45 Afternoon Session 13:30 – 14:45

When registering for the Open Day, please choose a session and campus that you would like to visit.

Locations campuses

Junior School Diamanthorst: Saffierhorst 117, Den Haag

Junior School Vlaskamp: Vlaskamp 19, Den Haag

Junior School Leidschenveen: Vrouw Avenweg 640, Den Haag

Senior School Leidschenveen: Vrouw Avenweg 640, Den Haag

Senior School Voorschoten: Jan van Hooflaan 3, Voorschoten