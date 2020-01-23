The Hague is a bright place with top class infrastructure and services. A city where talented individuals thrive and where internationals of all backgrounds can live a full and rewarding life. The region is home to an impressive list of multinational organisations representing a wide variety of industries and technologies.

On Sunday 2 February in The Hague City Hall, the Feel at Home International Community Fair will showcase the Bright Career Prospects for skilled international workers at The Hague Talent Hub which will greet visitors as they enter the Fair. The Municipality of The Hague has invited top international employers from the region to meet with visitors, explain their mission and set out what it takes to work in these highly influential multinational organisations.

Eurojust and OPCW (Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons) will present key-note lectures on their work and the career and training opportunities that on offer in intergovernmental organisations to talented members of the international community.

Etienne Augé from Erasmus University of Rotterdam will explain the futures of education while World Class students will debate with top international companies what it takes for students to connect with the professional work field.

You can view the full timetable for the Free Raadzaal Lectures on the Feel at Home Fair website. Here you can find more details about the speakers and the content of the lectures and sign up to attend. Places are limited, so make sure you get your FREE TICKETS for the Fair and register for the lectures which interest you without delay!

Here is a quick preview. Click on the links for more information and to sign up to attend the lectures.

12:00

Inventing the Futures of Education



Presented by Etienne F. Augé, Principle Lecturer, Erasmus University of Rotterdam

13:00

Eurojust: Criminal Justice Across Borders

Presented by Lousewies van der Laan, Head of Corporate Affairs, Eurojust

14:00

Careers in Intergovernmental Organisations

Presented by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW)

15:00

How can we connect world class students with the professional work field?



Informal Debate hosted by Students from World Class The Hague and International Community Platform (ICP)

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn more about The Hague’s multinational organisations and discover the great career and training opportunities on your doorstep!

Of course, The Hague region is also popular with the international community because it’s such a bright place to live! As ever the 13th edition of the Feel at Home Fair will be a showcase for a diverse range of sports, social and community groups which are open to international members, as well as the many services on offer to help internationals settle in and feel at home. Besides over 130 exhibitor stands, there will be the usual Podium Programme and a host of activities, demonstrations and try-outs in the Community Centre and throughout City Hall.

The International Food Court upstairs will serve meals throughout the day and there will be snacks and hot and cold drinks available from several different providers on the ground floor. You can check out the full range of exhibitors and activities and register for FREE TICKETS on the website: www.feelathomeinthehague.com