Are you or is someone close to you looking for a new career challenge? Do you know how many work and training opportunities there are here on our doorstep in The Hague?

Whether you’re an experienced professional, a college leaver, or returning to work after a career break. Whatever your interest and skill set, there are hundreds of openings within reach. Meet some of the big employers of international staff at The Feel at Home Fair this Sunday 2 February.

The Fair will have a special focus on career opportunities for internationals living in the region or thinking of moving here. The Hague Talent Hub will feature employers from multinational organisations such as OPCW, US Mission to The Netherlands, Eurojust and Europol, to small businesses and quirky start-ups. Also on hand will be advisors from The Hague’s many agencies which facilitate business and help build the region’s reputation as a centre of excellence in security, peace and justice, underpinned by cutting edge innovation and technology.

A series of lectures will be presented in the impressive Raadzaal (council chamber) of the City Hall during the Fair. Everyone is invited to attend, even if it is just out of curiosity about the work intergovernmental agencies such as Eurojust and OPCW do in The Hague.

Students, teachers, parents, employers….everyone is concerned about the Future of Education and how we give the students of today the skills and opportunities to succeed in the workplace.

Click on the links to see more information about each lecture and reserve your free place.

In addition to the Careers Lectures there will be a series of free Seminars and Workshops at the Fair. You can view the full programmes here:

Home Buying and Investment Seminars

Workshop Programme

Be sure to register in advance to reserve your place. The Workshop Programme is nearly full.

Entertainment and Activity Programmes

It’s not all work and no play! The Feel at Home Fair is first and foremost an international community event, so outside the meeting rooms in the huge exhibition hall, there will be lots more going on amongst our 170 exhibitors! On the Fair’s website you will find the full 2020 Exhibitor List with further information about the stands and animations in Exhibitor News.

Click on the entertainment tab and you’ll find something to amuse you, your friends and your family all through the day. Here is a quick glimpse so you can come ready and come hungry.

Podium Performance Programme

Community Centre Activities

Children’s Theatre

Food & Drinks

Entry to the Fair is free if you register in advance. You can order up to 4 free tickets using the following link:

FREE TICKETS FOR THE FAIR 02.02.20

The Feel at Home Fair is a meeting place and a fun day out for the whole community.

See you on Sunday: 11am – 5pm, The Hague City Hall.