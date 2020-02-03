The reopening of The Willows facility both highlights and deepens the partnership between ourselves and the British School in the Netherlands. We are experiencing an increase in the demand for international education and childcare alike; the reopening of The Willows once again allows us to accommodate this demand in the area.

More Childcare Places in The Hague area

With the opening of the new Zein International Childcare facility on the Leidschenveen Campus of The British School in the Netherlands comes a total of 45 -50 extra childcare places, divided across Leidschenveen and Voorburg, where Zein children from Leidschenveen were temporarily placed.

Where the international childcare organisation previously only offered English language childcare, they now also offer bilingual childcare at these two locations. The programs are specifically designed for international families who intend to stay in the Netherlands long-term and for Dutch families whose parents work for international employers and want to expose their children to the Engligh language from a young age.

About Zein International Childcare

Since opening 12 years ago, Zein International Childcare has become the market leader in international childcare in the Netherlands. Zein’s sophisticated and award-winning pedagogical program focuses on growing up in a world with fading national borders, creating an environment in which every child feels welcome and seen. The childcare organization offers daycare, preschool, after-school care and holiday care. With a strong focus on relieving the pressure on international families, Zein operates both independently and in collaboration with all international schools in the The Hague region.