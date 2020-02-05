This a collection of funny stories recorded at the Feel at Home Fair in The Hague. Click here to listen!

Internationals from around the world share their thoughts on the wonderfully weird world that is The Netherlands.

The fair was organised by The Hague Online in February 2020. Thanks to Billy and the team for letting me roam free with my microphone.

At the end of the podcast there is a bonus story from a pilot project – Shaggy Dog Stories. I am collecting dog stories so thought I would share one here. Let me know what you think.

And if you have a story to share – dog or human related – please get in touch.

If you like Here in Holland why not become a patron? For a small monthly contribution you’ll be supporting the show and with more patrons then I’ll have the chance to make more shows and try new stuff. Become a patron today Links: Here in Holland email: hereinholland@gmail.com Subscribe in iTunes or Android app of choice. Now on Spotify

Support the show