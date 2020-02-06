The 13th edition of Feel at Home Fair took place on Sunday 2 February 2020. The Hague shone out as a bright place with top-class infrastructure and services. A city where talented individuals thrive and where internationals of all backgrounds live a full and rewarding life and enjoy a true sense of community.

The Hague’s City Hall was bursting with life and laughter as around 3500 members of the international community celebrated all that is good about life in and around this great city.

Check out the day’s podcast from Here in Holland and see all the excellent photos from our photographer Irene as she roamed the Fair, capturing the warmth and fun of the day. Can you see anyone you know?

If you were a visitor, we hope you had a fantastic experience finding out what The Hague region has to offer, and all the ways you can join with others in the community to make the most of your time here. It could be six months, it could be ten years – we just want you to Feel at Home!

