If you missed the online Feel at Home Fair 2021 on the 14th March, don’t worry. All of the eleven hours of live broadcasting were recorded and over the coming weeks we will placing each individual show on the Feel at Home own YouTube channel.

Also, the list of exhibitors and their website details can still be found on the fair website: https://feelathomeinthehague.com/2021-list-of-exhibitors/

Today we are reviewing the opening show of the Fair – Welcome to The Hague which was produced by The Hague International Centre. To watch the show, click on the video link.

Before the show there was a welcome by Billy Allwood, the founder of TheHagueOnLine, the fair’s organiser and Tom de Smet, Director, Beeld en Geluid museum, The Hague.

The host of show was Gerko Vissee, adviser at The Hague International Centre.

The show began with a video from The Hague Business agency about what makes The Hague an attractive city, followed by a welcome by the Deputy Mayor for International Affairs Saskia Bruines who talked about why the city continues to support the international community.

The show then goes on to outline the important role of The Hague International Centre is the one-stop-shop for internationals in The Hague region. They provide information and support for every aspect of your relocation.

They offer a soft landing by helping with:

Taking care of formalities

Information on relocation, housing, education, healthcare and more

Getting to know The Hague region and finding things to do

Recommendations for service providers

Events

This is followed by interviews with some of The Hague International Centre’s partners who share their tips, knowledge and insights for a smooth transition to settling into life & work in The Hague:

ACCESS: a not-for-profit organisation, managed by volunteers – themselves internationals with experience in relocating to new countries – who have been serving the international community in the Netherlands for more than 30 years. Using their own personal experiences they answer questions you have about moving to and settling in your new home.

Eurohome Relocation Services supports internationals in finding a home, immigration, school search, moving, and local registration. Eurohome is a relocation company with more than 30 years of experience.

Young Expat Services (YES) has helped more than 1000 children find their way into the Dutch and international education system. YES can help you find the right school in The Hague area.

The show concludes with an opportunity to get to know the new Mayor Jan van Zanen during a Q&A session. Van Zanen took office in the Summer of 2020 and has since worked to get familiar with all aspects of The Hague.

For more information about the Feel at Home International community Fair: www.FeelatHomeinTheHague.com