If you missed the online Feel at Home Fair 2021 on the 14th March, don’t worry. All of the eleven hours of live broadcasting were recorded and over the coming weeks we will be placing each individual show on the Feel at Home’s own YouTube channel.

Also, the list of exhibitors and their website details can still be found on the fair website: https://feelathomeinthehague.com/2021-list-of-exhibitors/

Today we are reviewing our How to Buy a Home show which was sponsored by ABN AMRO. To watch the show, click on the video link.

The show was hosted by Silvia ten Houten and the three panellists were Nathan Themps, Advisor International Clients (Mortgages), ABN AMRO, C.E. (Joep) Ertem, Junior civil-law notary, Van Buttingha Wichers Notarissen and Karola Grünenbaum, Consultant and Author, Stark Real Estate.

Initially, they explained the role of a buyer’s agent, notary and mortgage adviser in the process of buying a home.

Then they answered questions from the host and the audience on the following topics:

• Who is eligible for a Dutch mortgage?

• Can I rent my home if I leave the Netherlands?

• What are the costs of buying a home?

• Is it possible to get a mortgage with a temporary contract?

• How is the maximum mortgage calculated?

• When should I start inquiring about a mortgage?

• What are the taxes when buying or selling a home?

• Does alimony qualify as income for a mortgage?

• How long do you need to have worked in the Netherlands to get a mortgage?

If you have any further questions for the panellists, you can contact them directly. Their profiles and contact details are provided below.

Panellists:

Nathan Themps, Advisor International Clients (Mortgages), ABN AMRO Bank

Nathan Themps is a mortgage advisor for the International Clients Department of ABN AMRO Bank. He has been an expert in mortgages for expats since 2015.

ABN AMRO Bank International Clients Retail

Koningskade 30, 2596 AA, The Hague

nathan.themps@nl.abnamro.com

Mob: +31 (0)6 53 61 80 53

Tel.: +31 (0) 20 3434 002

https://www.abnamro.com/#/en/home

C.E. (Joep) Ertem, Junior civil-law notary, Van Buttingha Wichers Notarissen

“Navigating through the tangled mixture of rules pertaining to the conveyance of real property can be extremely confusing. The same applies to finding the right arrangements for the management of assets, be it tax-wise or relationship-wise. This can be complicated to expats in particular. As a deputy civil law notary from an internationally oriented notary firm, it is my mission to provide clients with advice on a wide range of legal subjects, varying from the drafting of sales contracts and transfer of real estate to the drawing up of (living) wills and setting up tax plans in order to avoid unnecessary fiscal burdens. Creating and keeping a bond of trust with my clients is of vital importance to me and my colleagues. I would be extremely happy to lend you a hand in all Dutch and international notarial matters.”

Van Buttingha Wichers Notarissen

Koninginnegracht 23, 2508 CK The Hague

J.Ertem@vbwnotarissen.nl

Tel.: +31 (0)70 356 68 00

www.vbwnotarissen.nl

Karola Grünenbaum, Consultant and Author, Stark Real Estate

Karola was born and raised in Hannover, Germany, and has lived in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and in Hong Kong. She has been a resident of her chosen hometown, The Hague for more than two decades, and as an expat herself, Karola understands exactly what it means to move across countries and continents, and to look for and find a home abroad. After working successfully in the corporate world for many years, Karola put her entrepreneurial skills to good use by setting up her own company, Stark Real Estate — which quickly became an established office with an excellent reputation. Her passion and dedication for helping her clients find and live in happy homes for over 20 years led to her being rated as the Best Real Estate Agent in The Hague.

STARK Real Estate

home@starkrealestate.nl

Tel.: +31 (0) 70 3262287

Mobile: +31(0)6 54710886

https://www.starkrealestate.nl/en

Host:

Silvia ten Houten (MSc) has lived in Asia, NZ, USA and Europe, and is from a multi-generational family of scientists and biologists. She studied International Business at Maastricht University, the Netherlands. Eight years ago, Silvia rediscovered her roots in Indonesia, and was inspired to set up a sustainable start-up linking Asia to Europe. She is now founder of GoodHout BV, a start-up producing a new biocomposite material from existing coconut waste streams. GoodHout means “good wood” and it is with this mindset Silvia and her team is looking to change the world of wood and composites. This bio-based material can replace thermoset plastics and tropical hardwoods in all sorts of interior decorative applications. With GoodHout and its products, Silvia aims to grow one of the world’s most commercially successful social enterprises, while supporting local coconut farmers and their families in Asia.

www.goodhout.com