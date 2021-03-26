Guest #2: Britta Schaffmeister, CEO of DMEC

Britta is a person passionate about sustainable business, aligning excellent research with market needs and societal challenges. Within her career she has supported a wide variety of innovation-driven public-private partnerships within the fields of global health, food safety & security, and renewable energy. She is a CEO of Dutch Marine Energy Centre, she works together with international partners to accelerate the route to market of marine energy solutions.



About the How I Got Here Series

The Hague is the world’s known city of Peace and Justice, where hundreds of people every day work towards the better, safer and more just world. This city is home for more than 200 international organizations such the International Criminal Court, Europol, Organization for the Prohibition of Chemicals Weapons and many more… But if you could get a peek behind the scenes of these big names and meet the people who run the top companies, create successful brands, transform industries? Now you can! The Hague’s most influential entrepreneurs, thinkers, leaders and innovators, they are REAL people who live and work in The Hague. Through their stories you will discover our city and opportunities here. You will hear from them why they choose The Hague and what it gave them in return.